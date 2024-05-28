EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,318.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,225,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $97,318.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,225,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,160 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLY opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.61.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

