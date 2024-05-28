EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 507,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 102,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,900 shares of company stock worth $2,013,861 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

