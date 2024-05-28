EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

