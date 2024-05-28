EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,610,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 587,886 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,190,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $255.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.