EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABG opened at $231.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.91.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

