F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 748.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $531,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 33.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 0.0 %

FFIV stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F5

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,453 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.