Fair Oaks Income Limited (FAIR) to Distribute Dividend of $0.02 on June 28th

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FAIR stock opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.56. Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

