Ferguson (FERG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferguson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $208.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $143.39 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

