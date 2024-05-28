Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $456.67.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RACE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 92.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Ferrari by 742.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $416.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $283.20 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.