Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FENY stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.