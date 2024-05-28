Financial Survey: AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) versus Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and AlTi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

AlTi Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.12%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and AlTi Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AlTi Global $250.88 million 2.16 -$162.61 million ($1.83) -2.47

Fifth Street Asset Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AlTi Global.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A AlTi Global -29.75% 7.45% 4.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AlTi Global beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

