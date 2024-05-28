First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,781.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,181.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,657.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,533.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

