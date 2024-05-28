First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

FQVLF opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

About First Quantum Minerals



First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

