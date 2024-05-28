First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in First Solar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 40,981 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,301.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,627 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 43,315 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $276.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $278.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $9,617,472 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.