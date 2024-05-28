First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,557.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2032 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

