First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.67. 2 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Get First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.