First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ROBT opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

