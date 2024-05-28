First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.69

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.69 and last traded at $122.13, with a volume of 38508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

