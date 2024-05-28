First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.97

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.97 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 21622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
