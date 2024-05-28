First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.97

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.97 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 21622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

