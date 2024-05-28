FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of FORM opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $5,633,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $2,363,442. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

