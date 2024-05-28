Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.36

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1093359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 96,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

