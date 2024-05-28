Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 38,501 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

