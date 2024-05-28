Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 7,505 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.31% of Insteel Industries worth $24,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 80.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $61,980.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

IIIN opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $624.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.89 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

