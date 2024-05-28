Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Coterra Energy worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 736,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

