Franklin Resources Inc. Has $18.59 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $97.92.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

