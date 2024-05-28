Franklin Resources Inc. Has $19.17 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Watsco by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Watsco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Watsco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSO

Watsco Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $489.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.86. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.53 and a 52 week high of $491.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.74 and its 200-day moving average is $416.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.