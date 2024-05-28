Franklin Resources Inc. Has $21.91 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,356 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of KB Financial Group worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 403,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $60.14.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

