Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.13 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $486.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average of $453.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.