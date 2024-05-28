Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,775 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Fortive worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

