Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $23,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

