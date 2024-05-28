Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.53 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $23,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

