Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DYN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 154,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $3,842,102.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,698,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,540,580.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,495,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 154,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $3,842,102.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,698,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,540,580.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,445,341. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

