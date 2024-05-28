Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $25,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

