Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,778 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HST. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
HST stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Li Auto Blows a Tire on EPS Miss and Lowered Guidance. Buy Opp?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- LifeMD Can Surge on Its GLP-1 Offerings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.