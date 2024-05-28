Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 558,291 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4,198.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Alaska Air Group worth $22,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

