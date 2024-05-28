Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SVB Leerink raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $46,580.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,861,846.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,760,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,445,834 over the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPRY opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $870.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.88. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

