Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,329 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $209.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

