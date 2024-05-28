Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 48,036 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,036 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

