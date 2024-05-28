Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 547,739 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nutrien worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 436,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

