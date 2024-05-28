Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 670,011 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670,011 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

