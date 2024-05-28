Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.22) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRES. Barclays dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.05) to GBX 615 ($7.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.13) to GBX 570 ($7.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
