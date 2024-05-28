FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.25

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 120387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $848,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.