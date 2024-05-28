Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Shares Up 3.6%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.57. 273,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 64,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 12.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$90.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

