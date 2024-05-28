FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Mosaic Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MOS)

Get Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mosaic in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

MOS stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

