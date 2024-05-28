FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Reduced by Scotiabank

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.70.

TSE CAE opened at C$25.71 on Monday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$23.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.37.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

