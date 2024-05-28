FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Cut by Desjardins

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETFree Report) – Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$7.25 million during the quarter.

About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET)

