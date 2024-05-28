Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.86

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 158098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday.

Gannett Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gannett during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 372.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Stories

