Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Gartner by 80.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 66.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $439.04 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,549 shares of company stock valued at $8,545,672. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

