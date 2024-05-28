Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Generac Stock Up 3.1 %

GNRC opened at $148.66 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,930 shares of company stock worth $2,086,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

