Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) & Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Critical Survey

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Rayonier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $89.45 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Rayonier $1.06 billion 4.15 $173.49 million $1.12 26.33

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A Rayonier 15.92% 3.21% 1.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Gladstone Land and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rayonier has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Rayonier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Rayonier pays out 101.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Rayonier beats Gladstone Land on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

